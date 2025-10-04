Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,964,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,124 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $817,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

