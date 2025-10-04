Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day moving average of $257.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

