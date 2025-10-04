Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Hamilton Capital Partners LLC

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 7.1% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 134.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

