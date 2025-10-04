Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 47.4% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

