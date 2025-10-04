Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 4.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

