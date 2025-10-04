Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BLDR opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $201.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

