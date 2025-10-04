Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $302.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

