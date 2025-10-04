Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

