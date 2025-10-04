Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

