Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after buying an additional 1,522,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,727,000 after buying an additional 431,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,343,000 after buying an additional 410,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $424.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

