Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

