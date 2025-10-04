Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1%

BDX opened at $193.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.68.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

