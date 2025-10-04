Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.17.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $328.25 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

