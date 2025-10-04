Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carnival were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

