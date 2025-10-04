Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,959.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 65,470 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,846,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 271,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,091.70. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 379,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,324. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,241. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.84 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

