Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,600 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Cellcom Israel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Cellcom Israel Stock Performance
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.
