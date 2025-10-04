Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

