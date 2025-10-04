Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Johnson Rice cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NYSE GTLS opened at $200.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

