Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 19.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 47,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 53,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $258.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.49.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.