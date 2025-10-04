CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $258.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

