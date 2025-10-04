Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). Cimpress had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $869.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.24 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.