ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF $LRGE Holdings Cut by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.4%

LRGE opened at $83.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $452.33 million, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

