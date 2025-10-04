Coastline Trust Co Has $27.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

