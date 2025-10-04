Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

