Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 513,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 437,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,719,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 61,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.73.

CRK stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

