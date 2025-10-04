Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys Shares of 10,350 Nutriband Inc. $NTRB

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Nutriband as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nutriband during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Stock Up 1.2%

NTRB opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Nutriband Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutriband ( NASDAQ:NTRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.95). Nutriband had a negative net margin of 398.29% and a negative return on equity of 85.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

NTRB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nutriband in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

