Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $105,000 Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 21.6% during the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 220,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments

In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689.90. This trade represents a 852.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,494,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,214.42. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

