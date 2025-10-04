Covea Finance Acquires 66,415 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,415 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.5% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unified Investment Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 11,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 94.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The company has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. New Street Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,647,161. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,097,407 shares of company stock worth $714,378,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

