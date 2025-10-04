Crane $CR Holdings Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Crane were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 104.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crane by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Stock Down 0.0%

CR stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $203.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

