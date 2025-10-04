Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,411 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in CRH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CRH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in CRH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $120.01 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

