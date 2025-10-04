CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 801.3% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 84,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after buying an additional 75,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $710.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $753.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.82. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.