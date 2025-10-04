Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Stock Price Up 14.7% – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Up 14.7%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance and Non-Core segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.
