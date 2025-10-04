Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.2% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 63,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

