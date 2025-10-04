Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 378.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,236.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,634.30. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.63. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.08 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.