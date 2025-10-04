Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the August 31st total of 948,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,583,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,583,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPU opened at $33.19 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of -1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

