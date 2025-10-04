DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “under perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,013.97. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,558,000 after buying an additional 434,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.