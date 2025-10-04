DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $88.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.