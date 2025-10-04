Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

