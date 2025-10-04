EchoStar Corporation $SATS Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in EchoStar by 70,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SATS opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 0.96. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $3,611,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,838.25. This trade represents a 96.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Q. Abernathy sold 16,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,379,691.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480. 55.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on EchoStar from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

