Ems Find (OTCMKTS:INTV) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Ems Find, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.51. 2,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Ems Find Trading Down 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Ems Find Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ems Find Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ems Find and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.