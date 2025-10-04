EPR Properties $EPR Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 649,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $21,166,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1,361.4% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 366,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 341,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 174.38%.

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,631.24. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,248,075 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

