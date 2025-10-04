Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $572,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

