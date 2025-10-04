Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

