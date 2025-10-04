Farmers Trust Co. Has $18.65 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argentarii LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.6% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 102,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 19.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 47,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.49.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $258.02 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.09 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.