Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 118,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter.

FSMB stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

