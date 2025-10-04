Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.85.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

