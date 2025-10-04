Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 148,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 64,477 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.80 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.