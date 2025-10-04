Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Viking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Viking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viking by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VIK opened at $60.36 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

