Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Grid Transco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in National Grid Transco by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in National Grid Transco by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Zacks Research cut National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of National Grid Transco stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

