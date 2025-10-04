FedEx Corporation $FDX Stock Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Price Performance
NYSE FDX opened at $244.14 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
